Timothy James Angelo, 40, of Leckrone #1 Road, Masontown, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, in his home.
He was born December 4, 1982, in Uniontown, a son of Sullivan Angelo III and Mary A. Kondrla Angelo.
Timothy did construction work and repaired small engines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hanging out with friends.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Rose and Sullivan Angelo, Jr. of Masontown; and maternal grandparents, Lida Mae and Fabian Kondrla of Shoaf.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Pheona Jade Angelo; his brother, Sullivan Angelo IV; niece, Zoey Mae Angelo; nephew, Sullivan Angelo V; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
