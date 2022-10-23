East Millsboro
Timothy James Vernon Sr., 60, of East Millsboro, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 14, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of Joseph Sr. and Betty Norman Vernon.
Tim attended German Township High School.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a son, Billy Vernon; and siblings, Art Vernon, Bill Vernon, Charlotte Vernon, and Carol Hull.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Myers Vernon; daughters, Jonie Vernon, Tracey Luckey and David; sons, Timothy Vernon Jr. and Savannah, Jesse Vernon and Jordan; grandchildren, Jasmine, Tyler, Abigail, David, Brayden, and Luke; brothers and sisters, Junior and Cherie Vernon, Judy and Grizz Harris, Rich and Rachel Vernon, Gladys and Jim Wellington, Scott Vernon and Candie, Jeremy and Nikki Vernon, Crystal Vernon, and Jean Show; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Timmy’s family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of services, Sunday, October 23, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
