Timothy John Sheehan, 50, of California, died unexpectedly, while on duty, Thursday, February 11, 2021.
He was born Thursday, April 9, 1970, in Brownsville, a son of Joyce Shaynak Sheehan and the late Timothy E. Sheehan.
Tim was the Chief of Police in California Borough. Chief Sheehan served the California Borough Police Department for over 15 years. He was hired in August of 2007 as a Patrolman and had worked in various roles within the department including, Bike Patrol, Detective, School Resource Officer, and Chief of Police. Chief Sheehan served as a School Resource Officer for over 10 years and was a major influence on the community's youth and its families, where he became a trusted friend to thousands of students. Many children looked up to Chief Sheehan as a father figure first and an officer second. Tim received his promotion to his current position of Chief of Police in February of 2019. In the short time that Chief Sheehan served in his current position, he was viewed as being the most successful and beloved chief in California's history, who progressed the department with his outstanding leadership. Chief Sheehan was a lifelong member of the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department Station #5, and a current and active member of the California Volunteer Fire Department Station #23. He had also worked in Masontown, RESA and Hanover Township. Oh, and lest we forget, Tim was Irish and proud of his family's Irish heritage.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Kim Cover Sheehan; mother, Joyce Sheehan; three children, Timothy John Sheehan II and fiance Samantha Schwalb, Brendan Sheehan and fiance Jessie Conte and Erin Sheehan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Dennis Cover; sister-in-law, Karen Seaton, husband Barney and niece Delaney; brother-in-law, Danny Cover and wife Amy; and brother-in-law, Eric Hanula.. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Friends will be received in the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 16. A Blessing Service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department with Father James Bump as celebrant.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of Tim's family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, P.O. Box 444, South Park, PA 15129.
