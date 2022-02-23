Timothy Lemley

Waynesburg
Timothy "Tim" Allen Lemley, 45, of Waynesburg died Friday, February 18th, 2022. He passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born May 25, 1976, in Waynesburg, the son of Nadine Johnson Lemley of Waynesburg and the late Thomas Lemley Sr.
Tim was a 1994 graduate from Waynesburg Central High School.
He was married to his soul mate Ronnette Watters; beloved father and role model to his two step-children, Sydney M. Hare and Dominic B. Benamati; proud Godfather to Arian Bibovic, Sophie and Josephine Peters.
Tim was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Matthias Parish.
He was a former roofer, a successful horse breeder and showman. In most recent years, he was Chief of Operations for R&D Watters Septic Service and construction foreman at Watters Pools.
Tim was a friend to anyone he met; he enjoyed horses, fishing, driving trucks, going to concerts, and being a member of the "Sunday Church Group."
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ronnette Watters; his step-children Sydney M. Hare and Dominic B. Benamati; his mother, Nadine (Johnson) Lemley; a brother Thomas (Laura) Lemley Jr.; sister, Tabitha J. "TJ" Lemley; all of Waynesburg; and many friends.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon in St. Marcellus Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344.
Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
