Timothy Lew Scott, Sr.

Brownsville
Timothy "Timmy" Lew Scott Sr., 62, of Brownsville, entered the gates of heaven Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 13, 1959, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Robert Scott, and Ruth Simmons Scott.
Timmy graduated from Brownsville Area High School, class of 1977.
In 1981, he met the love of his life, Rhonda Kordish. They married March 18, 1992. Together they had two children, Timothy Lew Jr., and Tori Elizabeth Scott.
Timmy dedicated his entire life to his family. He was hardworking and a long-time heavy equipment operator for Lee's Plumbing and Excavating, Inc.
Timmy was a member of Brownsville Fire Company #1. He served the organization as an engineer for 28+ years. His dedication to the company was recognized in 2010, as recipient of the "Fireman of the Year" award.
Additionally, Timmy served his community as a Brownsville Township Supervisor for 30 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and riding his Goldwing motorcycle. Timothy was a 30 year member of the California Gun Club.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 30 years, Rhonda Kordish Scott; son, Timothy Scott Jr. and fiancee Julie Sealy, West Brownsville; daughter, Tori Elizabeth Scott (David Muchisko III), New Salem; granddaughters, Bailey Nicole and Taylor Rose Muchisko; brothers, Robert Scott and Jeffrey Scott, both of Brownsville; nephew, Paul (Lee Anne) Scott, Harrisburg; niece, Erika (Steven) Crowe, West Brownsville; several great-nephews and nieces; and mother-in-law, Patricia Kordish, Uniontown.
Friends and family will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18th. Brownsville Fire Co. #1 will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, March 19th, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating. Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville.
Personal condolences and memories are welcomed and encouraged at novakfuneralhome.net
