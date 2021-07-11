Dilliner
Timothy Michael Lewis, 68, of Dilliner, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born Saturday, June 13, 1953, a son of William Albert Lewis Sr. and Mary Catherine Salka Lewis.
Tim was born and raised in Bunola, and during his lifetime he worked as a printer, security guard, paramedic, and a truck driver. He was passionate about reading and learning new things. He was intelligent, funny, and caring. He touched many lives as a friend, paramedic, and co-worker. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlene Berry Lewis; and his sister, Marilyn Lewis.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Jayne) Lewis; and granddaughter Margot Lewis of Camillus, N.Y.; brothers William (Linda) Lewis Jr. of Haymarket, Va., and Gregory (the late Andrea) Lewis Sr. of Bunola; and nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
