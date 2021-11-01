Uniontown
Timothy P. Schwer, 76, of Munhall, formerly of Uniontown, passed away October 28, 2021.
Beloved husband of 53 years to Nancy Jane Barrett; loving father of, Eric (Gloria) of West Newton and Victoria (Randy) Lako of Pleasant Hills, cherished grandfather, of Casey, Mara, Alexandra, Danika and the late Raven; brother, of Diana Evans; son of the late Leo G. and Agnes R. Schwer.
Tim was a member of St. Therese R. C. Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran, a Radio Broadcaster for over 40 years, life member of the National Slovak Society, life member of Amend and Hutcheson fishing and sportsman clubs.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC. 3511 Main Street, Munhall, a Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Therese Church of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. where there will be Military Honors outside the church after Mass. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
