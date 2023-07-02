Uniontown
Timothy R. Seese, 57, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was born November 26, 1964.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Dale Seese and Linda Seese Riggin; wife, Evelyn Atkinson Seese; son, Michael Seese; and sister, Karen Riggin.
Tim was a former employee of Gerome Manufacturing. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed fishing and Raccoon hunting.
Surviving are five children: Timothy R. Seese, Jr. (Mary), Ronald Seese, Charity Popovich (J.P.), Denise Troycheck (Tim) and Matthew Seese (Allison); two step-children, Sara Enim (Robert) and Larry Cunningham (Kasey); 13 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four siblings: Sharon Shaffer (Chuck), Dale Riggin (Shirl), Brian Riggin (Susie) and Dwayne Riggin (Terri).
To honor Tim's wishes, funeral services were private, under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
