Uniontown
Timothy Ralph Kessler, 60, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in his home. He was born June 4, 1960, in Connellsville, a son of Richard Kessler Sr. of Uniontown and the late Shirley McGann Kessler.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Kessler; and a grandniece, Harley Kessler.
He is survived by his siblings, Richard Kessler II of Uniontown, Douglas Kessler of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Paul (Tiffanie) and their children, Ruby and Patrick of Uniontown, Joshua Kessler of Somerville, Mass., and Samantha Kessler (John) and their son, Ryker of Uniontown.
Timothy was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was a Uniontown High School Graduate of the Class of 1978 and retired from Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Company in Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of services, Saturday, July 11, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.