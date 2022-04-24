Smock
Timothy Richard Frazee, 64, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born on June 4, 1957, in Markleysburg, a son of the late Ralph and Lois Hall Frazee.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Izetta A. McGill Frazee; children: Tireen, Timothy, Jr., and Sonni.
Tim was employed by Golden Eagle Construction as a truck driver.
Timothy's professional funeral arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, Pa.
