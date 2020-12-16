Dunbar
Timothy S. Breakiron, 52, of Dunbar, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 28, 1968, in Connellsville, a son of Stanley Breakiron and Brenda James Breakiron.
He was a corrections officer at SCI Fayette.
Timothy served in the U.S. Army as an MP.
He is survived by his wife, Lorre Brooks Breakiron; mother Brenda James Breakiron; children Briana Curry, Brittney Brooks, Timothy Breakiron Jr. and his girlfriend, Aleana Hawk; grandchildren Kade Hickman, Nolan Brooks, Myles Brooks, Mylee Brooks, Jayson Curry, Jaxson Curry; mother-in-law Olive Phelan; sister Vicki Speeney; brother Mike Breakiron; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Breakiron; nephew Donald Jolliffe III; niece Danielle LaFisca.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
