McClellandtown
Timothy Shawn Clark, 58, affectionately known as "Timmy" by family and friends, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 23, 1965, in Uniontown.
Timmy is survived by his parents, Charles W. Clark, Sr. and Kay Clark; two children, Justin Popovich and wife, Alexis and Kayla Clark; four grandchildren: Kaydin, Austin, Teegin and Maylin; loving companion, Billie Jo and children: Cooch and companion, Michelle, and Shannon and husband, Mark and grandchildren, Arianna and Evan; siblings, Daniel Clark and wife, Christine, Edward Clark, Betty Mesler and husband, Mark and Belinda Clark-Hogue and husband, Robert; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Charles Clark, Jr. on November 21, 2021.
Family and friends will be received in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Molly Hall officiating.
