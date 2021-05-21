Herbert
Timothy Wayne Lowry Sr., 70, of Herbert, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born May 30, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Blair J. Lowry Sr. and Margaret C. Wilson Lowry.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter Jaelynn Tringes; three sisters, Martha and husband Walter Calhoun, Shirley and husband Donald "Goody" Goodwin, Helen and husband Tom Yekel; two brothers, Sonny and wife Mary Lowry, Gary Cope; stepfather Edward "Pap Ed" Cope.
Tim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, in which he served with The United States Marine Corps. He was retired from The Uniontown Area School District. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the guitar, and singing.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Linda L. Pike Lowry; his four children, Jamie Joe (Carey) Lowry, Lynette (Ronald Sr.) Tringes, Timothy (Heidi) Lowry Jr., William E. (Susan) Lowry; nine grandchildren, Carrie (Anthony) Fronius, Ronald (Stefanie) Tringes Jr., Jessica (Nick) Loomis, Dawn (John) Hart, Cory (Caitlin) Lowry, Laken (Frank) Molinaro, Blake (Taylor) Coliny, Macie Lowry, Lillian Lowry; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Blair J. (Corrine) Lowry Jr.; sister Sandra (Albert) Fletcher; his beloved pet dog, Gizmo; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, and from noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service Saturday, May 22, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery, Vanderbilt, where Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #21 and the Connellsville American Legion Post #301.
