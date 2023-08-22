Uledi
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Uledi
Tina Marie Metts Lytle, 53, of Uledi, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side.
Tina battled cancer and put up a great fight, but Jesus saw her pain and suffering had gone on for far too long, so he sent his angels to take charge, to give her rest, and to guide her home. She gained her angel wings on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Tina was born on August 30, 1969, in Uniontown, a daughter of Walter and Melda Metts.
She loved her children and grandchildren very much. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. They gave her new hope every day.
Tina is also survived by her loving children, grandchildren, siblings, and many relatives and friends.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of GATES FUNERAL HOME.
