Uniontown
Tina Marie Softa, 60, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Uniontown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Tina was born July 23, 1962, in Uniontown, a daughter of Albert and Bonnie Eicher Softa.
Tina was preceded in death by her mother.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her sisters, Frances Kirchner of Hopwood, and Dana Rozak and husband Charles of New Salem; nieces, Madison Bigham and husband Zachary, Karlee Dennis and husband Ramon, and Gigi Rozak; nephew, Neil Rozak and girlfriend Haley Nickleson; great- nephews, Keenan Bigham and Ethan Lindsey; great-nieces, Mia Hull, Nora Davis and Amelia Hackett.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment is private.
