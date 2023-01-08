Smock
Tina Merrie Zwolenik Gaborko, 58, of Smock, passed away, in her home, Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born April 17, 1964, in Connellsville, a daughter of Charles and Nancy May Carter Zwolenik.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanita Zwolenik.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Gaborko; son, Alan Gaborko; and her daughter, Amanda Gaborko, all of Smock.
In honoring Tina's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Tina's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
