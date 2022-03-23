Uniontown
Tina Renee Cybak Matzus, 51, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. where family and friends will be received from 2 until 9 p.m., on Thursday, March 24th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Blessing Service celebrating Tina's life with Father Tony Klimko officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tina can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and the funeral home Facebook page.
