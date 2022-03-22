Uniontown
Tina Renee Cybak Matzus, 51, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 27, 1970, in Uniontown, beloved daughter of Mary Renninger and the late Ira Frank Cybak.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved fur baby, Zoey.
Tina was a 1988 graduate of Carmichaels High School. She was the store manager at Fine Wine and Spirits. Tina enjoyed the beach, but the thing she loved most, was spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Brittany. They enjoyed watching television together and cuddling with her fur baby, Chloe and grand fur baby, Lucy. Tina's smile would light up a room.
Tina was the beloved daughter of Mary Renninger, and husband Thomas Renninger.
Also left to keep Tina's memory alive are her loving husband, Michael Matzus; daughter, Brittany L. Vance and significant other, Ryan Troycheck; Ryan's daughter, Harlee that Tina dearly loved; half-sister, Kim Cybak; and fur baby, Chloe; and grand fur baby, Lucy; and several other loving family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. where family and friends will be received from 2 until 9 p.m., on Thursday, March 24th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Blessing Service celebrating Tina's life with Father Tony Klimko officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tina can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, PO Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and the funeral home Facebook page.
