Masontown
Toby R. Maykuth, cherished son, uncle, friend, teacher and mentor, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was a kindergarten teacher and high school drama director for the Albert Gallatin School District, a founding member of the Main Street Theatre Company in Uniontown, and a member of many community organizations.
Toby was a fierce and loyal friend who loved to travel and bring people together, inspiring and supporting them generously. Toby was never short of advice. He always had the necessary words and an open ear. He made it his life's mission to take care of everyone.
He is survived by many adoring family members, loving extended family, and dear close friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The State Theatre Center for the Arts.
A National Suicide Hotline is available to all by calling or texting 988. For information, visit www.988lifeline.org.
