Hopwood
Todd Eric Griffith, 52, of Hopwood passed away at home on December 29, 2019.
He was born March 17, 1967 son of the late Raymond E. Griffith and Leora J. (Taylor) Griffith.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by an infant sister Juanita.
Todd was self-employed doing lawn care and auto detailing. He was a "jack of all trades". He was always willing to help and assist however he could. He had a love for cars, trucks and motorcycles and enjoyed buying, refurbishing and selling vehicles.
Todd enjoyed spending time at Griff's Bar and was a member of the Bowling League for many years.
Todd took exceptional care of our father for many years prior to his passing in July 2018
Todd is survived by his brother Andy (Susan) Griffith, sisters Carol Hardy and Tammy Griffith, nephews Ben, Lucas, and Ryan and his faithful companion, his dog Dixie. Todd had many close friends, too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R.CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, PA, at Todd's request, his funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations can be sent to Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, 1189 National Pike Hopwood, Pa 15445. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.comneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.