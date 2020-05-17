Todd L. Alley May 17, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Uniontown Todd L. Alley, 52, of passed away on May 14, 2020. Todd's professional funeral arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNEAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Masks are strongly recommended but not required in yellow zones. Will you continue to wear one? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Laurel Highlands seniors gifted with class photos and yard signs Resilient Spring: Nature amazes despite snow and record cold COVID-19 antibody collection site started at Highlands Hospital Fayette's Community Action Agency continues food services for adults National parks in Fayette, Somerset partially reopened Resilient Spring: Nature amazes despite snow and record cold Don’t go anywhere without your blind Traditional cyclists, e-bikers clash over new trail rules Spring is finally here Strom adds 4 recruits to Vulcans Fayette's Community Action Agency continues food services for adults H-S poll results: Fayette, Greene should've opened sooner CFFC's Front Line Mask Initiative receives grant to support local organizations COVID puts summer recreation on hold in Greene Local jeweler calculates savings with Be Local Card Time to rise above the anger We want to help you spread the word We have the opportunity to create a better ”normal.” Cheers & Jeers Protecting it's citizens is job of church and government Fallingwater, other Frank Lloyd Wright exhibits viewed in new light online GO! Charts 5-14-20 GO! List 5-14-20 Two musicals postponed this summer at the State Theatre, but the shows will go on 40 songs about the coronavirus pandemic. Listen here. Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Charleroi Home Warehouse 7 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022 724-483-8111 Website Rigidply Rafters Inc 1283 Joni Miller Rd, Oakland, MD 21550 301-334-3977 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
