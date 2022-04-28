Uniontown
Todd W. Taylor of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Monongahela Valley Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, followed by a memorial service celebrating Todd's life at 6 p.m. with Rev. Father Aaron Prosser officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Anglican Church memorial garden. There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Todd may be made to Cross Keys Human Services, 302 Shaffer Avenue, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
