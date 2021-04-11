formerly of Coolspring
Tom Loeffel, 77, formerly of Coolspring, died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Naples, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Leslee; five children; and two sisters.
Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:37 AM
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 11, 2021 @ 9:15 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.