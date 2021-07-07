Vanderbilt
Tommie L. Ryan Thomas, 60, of Vanderbilt, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in her home. Born February 28, 1961, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Ella Mae Harding Ryan.
A resident of Vanderbilt for the past 22 years, Mrs. Thomas attended Triumphant Fellowship Church, Uniontown. She retired from Long John Silver's Restaurant as a manager at numerous locations and was co-owner and grower of Thomas Greenhouse and Produce, Vanderbilt. She enjoyed crafting, flower arranging and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond P. Thomas, to whom she was married for 20 years; children Jim King and wife Dana of Vanderbilt, Kristin Lockhart and husband Douglas of Connellsville, Anthony King and wife Kayla of New Salem; sister Leona Mesler of McClellandtown; five grandchildren, Kaylee Lockhart, Dominic Lockhart, Aden King, Raelynn King and Ella Mae King.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Coburn and Darlene Rizer.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
