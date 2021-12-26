Masontown
Tommy Eugene Thompson, 73, of Washington, formerly of Masontown, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in his residence.
He was born November 12, 1948, in Masontown, a son of the late Robert Thompson and Mildred Jackson Thompson Young.
Tommy was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1966, where, as a quarterback, he was awarded the MVP Athletic Award.
He earned his BA in Finance from Marshall College in Wiley, Texas and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He worked for several years as a coal miner at Consol Coal and later was employed as a financial manager for Consol in Illinois.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Tommy was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Leroy Young; brother, Dwayne Thompson; maternal grandmother, Julia Jackson; and paternal grandfather, Alfonso Jackson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tianna T. Thompson of Uniontown; and grandchildren, Chelseanna, Altonio and Anngelica.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Tuesday, December 28, with the Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Interment in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 29.
