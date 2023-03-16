Tommy Tase Stargell, Jr.

Uniontown
Tommy Tase "Man Man" Stargell Jr., 28, of Uniontown, departed this world and entered eternal rest Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He was born July 7, 1994, to LaSha Gipson and the late Tommy Task Stargell, Sr.
Tommy "Man Man" was a kind, loving, and friendly person. He enjoyed spending time with his family and liked to crack jokes and laugh. His "larger-than-life" smile would fill a room and will be missed greatly.
As an avid lover of music, his favorite artists were Little Durk, King Von, and Keith Sweat.
While in school, Tommy played football, soccer, and basketball. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes.
In addition to his father, Tommy was preceded in death by his aunt, Camilla Stargell; uncle, Craig Deberry; and several other relatives.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, LaSha Gipson and stepfather, Demetrius Gipson; his grandparents, Natalie Deberry and Edith Stargell, both of Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Byrd of Republic, and Terrance (Kim) Chandler, Sr. of Uniontown; children, Kamren Sims, Da'Shyah Sizemore and Ceaire Truly, all of Uniontown, and Za'Shone Stargell of Columbus; his siblings, Payton Smith of Uniontown, Dadra Hicks and Derrick Farr of Columbus; stepsiblings, Demetria and Jasmine Gipson; aunts and uncles, Terrance (Tamara) Chandler and Cherise Chandler, Paula Stargell, Antonio Stargell and Tina Class, of Columbus, Nicole Deberry, Daniel Chandler, Darnell Chandler and Candice (Javon) Byrd Davis, all of Uniontown, Darrius (Lori) Byrd and Justin Byrd of Masontown, and T'Aira Byrd of Brownsville; special family / friends, Jaelyn Mozie and Daimeion Chandler of Columbus, Jenise Linnen, Marquis Bailey and Antonio Jones of Uniontown; fiancee, Christy Gipson of Uniontown; and a host of beloved family and friends.
Tommy is entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
A public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, March 18, in New Beginnings Full Gospel Church, 93 Jefferson, Uniontown, with Bishop Leonard Tucker Sr. officiating.
Tommy Tase Stargell Jr. will live forever in the memories we keep dear and near to our hearts.
We love you Tommy!
