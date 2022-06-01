Hopwood
Toni Lynn Williams Glover, 68, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully in her home, with her husband and children at her side, Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born January 4, 1954, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Benjamin T. Williams Sr. and Violet H. Thompson Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Williams and Benjamin “Ted” Williams Jr.; as well as parents-in-law, Karl E. Glover and Janet M. Feeney Glover.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and companion of nearly 50 years, Roger L. Glover; her son and daughter-in-law, Kristopher Glover and Dana Sandusky Glover; her daughter, Stefanie Glover; her grandchildren, Kieran Glover, Karlee Glover and Rook Brennsteiner; and her fur children, Christian and Teasel. She is also survived by her brother, Keith Williams; sisters-in-law, Jane Williams, Cheryl Lynn Garrett and Marcene Glover; brothers-in-law, Philip Glover and Rick Garrett; best friends, Shirley Frank, Kelly Snider and Karen Bauer; three nieces and two nephews; and other family and friends of whom there are too many to name.
Toni was a domestic goddess and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had the great fortune to meet the love of her life in high school, and they were married and cared for one another as they vowed until parted by death (though forever is probably a more likely timeline for their love).
She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Class of 1972. She was a dreamer, always having fun with the idea of winning the lottery or an HGTV Dream Home.
She wasn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves to complete remodeling projects or yardwork and she had never-ending plans on her to-do list.
Toni was a very talented painter and photographer, even exhibiting some of her works in the region. She was a staunch supporter of women’s and animal rights.
You knew where you stood with Toni because she wasn’t afraid to say exactly how she felt about much of anything. Sometimes, she was so stubborn it would have been easier to move a mountain than change her opinion. She taught her children to stand up for themselves, but she also taught them compassion and responsibility. She loved to spoil her grandkids, and her family will make sure they grow up hearing about their Mimi’s shenanigans as well as her endless love for them.
She was the life of the party, the first to dance and sing with abandon no matter where she was or who she was with. Toni’s sense of humor was oftentimes offbeat or even outright inappropriate; she could joke with just about anyone and enjoyed pranking others in public places with things like fart putty. Her laugh was so loud that others took notice from across parking lots; what her family wouldn’t give to hear it again.
During most summers, you would’ve found Toni lounging at the pool and reading an absurd number of books. In the fall, she liked dressing up and scaring the snot out of trick-or-treaters. In the spring and winter seasons, she drove her family nuts with decorating the house from top to bottom with holiday decor and taking countless photos of everyone and everything.
She had broad interests and got involved in a little bit of everything. She and her husband had a blast showing off their Ford Mustangs at classic car shows and cruises, and she enjoyed racing at flashlight drags (and probably around town, too). She talked often about how much she appreciated her trip-of-a-lifetime to Hawaii, along with other adventures with loved ones.
She wasn’t perfect, sometimes maddening, but she was someone you knew would always go to bat for you and the person you wanted in your corner. Toni was a caring person and will be sorely missed. She deeply loved her family and friends and hopefully she knew how much she was truly loved by them all.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. service, officiated by Pastor Mike Lyons, Saturday, June 4. Interment will be held privately at Mount Saint Macrina in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), Hilarity for Charity (wearehfc.org), or any other reputable organization whose mission is to support dementia research and/or help caregiving families impacted by dementia.
