Farmington
Toni Ruth Thomas, 72, of Farmington, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022.
Born November 19, 1949, she was a daughter of Mildred Greiner and Tony Nau.
She was the loving mother of Dan (Jayme) Thomas Jr., Michael Nau and Tony (Lori Ann) Nau; grandmother of Misha Thomas, Mike Nau, Lori Nau, Serrah Nau, Rebecca Nau and David Nau; dear sister of Janice Hughes, John Tyrell, Bill Nau, Penny Humbert and Mina Hoh; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel R. Thomas Sr.; and siblings, Paul Tyrrell and Joel Tyrrell.
Toni enjoyed hunting and fishing. She was a member of the National Rifle Association.
She retired after working for many years at Medford Leas Nursing Home in New Jersey.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint. Toni was loved and she will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7, in Ohiopyle at a time to be announced.
