McClellandtown
Tony C. Shultz, 84, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born August 3, 1937, in Puritan, a son of the late John, Sr. and Anna Kelicak Shultz.
Tony was a graduate of Point Marion High School, served in the U.S. Army and until his retirement was employed as a coal miner at Emerald Mine.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty L. Carey Shultz; daughter, Tammie Shultz; sisters, Dorothy Shultz and Betty (Charles) Miller; brothers, John Shultz Jr., Walter Shultz and George Shultz.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Valdez, Anthony C. Shultz and Pamela (Butch) Friend; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his girlfriend, Mary Nicholson; his brother, James (Cynthia) Shultz; sister-in-law, Karen Shultz; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 3, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi, Masontown Worship site, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
