McClellandtown
Tony C. Shultz, 84, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 3. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi, Masontown Worship site, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
