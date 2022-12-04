Brownsville
Tony Iacconi, Jr., age 71, of Brownsville, PA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on November 15, 1951 in Brownsville, son of the late Tony and Iona G. (Smith) Iacconi.
He was a retired Master Mason from US Steel Clairton Works. Tony also was self-employed as a brick mason, and his works can been seen throughout the Brownsville area. He was an avid Baseball Card collector and dealer and enjoyed attending card shows with his son Jason.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dana Iacconi; and his uncle, Homer Smith.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Jacqueline I. (Rankin) Iacconi; daughter, Toni Marie and husband Chester Davis; son Jason and wife Amber Iacconi; grandchildren, Justin Grace, Christopher Grace, Baileigh Iacconi, Hunter Davis, Mason Iacconi.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 5, and until the 11 a.m. funeral service officiated by Chaplain Henry Frain Tuesday, December 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment will be private in LaFayette Memorial Park.
