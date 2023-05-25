Uniontown
Tony V. Galie, 68, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a year-long illness.
He was born June 22, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Geano Vincent and Gertrude L. Barber Galie.
Tony was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown, W.Va.
He had over 41 years in the coal mining industry. Tony worked for various coal mines throughout his career, with his last mine being Emerald Resources. Tony ended his career as a Pennsylvania state mine inspector, inspecting one of the largest coal mines in Western Pennsylvania before retiring in 2020. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Tony loved his family more than anything, especially his granddaughter, Adalynn "Addy", who was the light of his eye.
He was married to his wife, Maryann, for over 47 years. They loved taking regular walks together at Hutchinson Park. Tony also loved traveling down to Pittsburgh to visit with his daughter, Jess and family, and thanks to her became an avid Pitt fan.
Tony was very spiritual and a believer in Jesus Christ. He had a unique passion for the coal mining industry, especially his last 10 years as a Pennsylvania state mine inspector. His main goal was to protect the coal miners and allow them to return safely to their loved ones.
He was known for his drive, knowledge, spirited, outgoing personality and always standing firm in his morals and ethics.
Tony's life motto: "Always do the right thing, no matter what."
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Martha R. Batis; his sister-in-law, Barb (Batis) Mclemore; and brother-in-law, Joe Batis, Jr.; and his beloved dog, Summer.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife of over 47 years, Maryann C. Batis Galie; his only daughter, Jessica Hudock and husband Brian; his only granddaughter, Adalynn Hudock, her pappy's pride and joy; two sisters, Gina Galie Gruber and husband Donald, Heidi Galie Ryan and husband Keith; brother-in-law, Danny Batis; five additional brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; nieces and nephews, Katrina (Gruber) Pavone and Dan Moser, Gabrielle (Gruber) Bokat and husband John, Colin Ryan and Stephanie Crable, and Erin Ryan; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kendall and Kolby Pavone, Karleigh Moser, Rylan and Rhen Bokat, Reese and Rinley Ryan; also survived by many other extended family members including aunts, cousins, and his grand-puppy, Bella.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, May 27, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with Pastor Josh Rhodes officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
