Tracy L. Cable Pellick, 47, of Grindstone, Jefferson Township, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital. Born March 27, 1973, in Connellsville, she was a daughter of the late William Cable Sr. and Susan Whipkey Cable, who survives and resides in Grindstone.
A resident of Grindstone for the past 28 years, Mrs. Pellick was a member of Vanderbilt United Methodist Church, was employed at Uniontown Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a member of the Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Pellick Jr., with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage January 20; two sons and daughter-in-law Paul J. Pellick III and fiance Caitlin Jacobs of Monessen, Todd M. and Samantha Sharratt Pellick of Greensboro; brother William Cable Jr. of Virginia; father-in-law Paul J. Pellick Sr. of Grindstone; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a grandchild due in December.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Cable; and her mother-in-law, Kathryn Pellick.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of funeral services, with the Rev. jack Washabaugh of Vanderbilt United Methodist Church officiating Sunday, August 30, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
