Uniontown
Tracy L. Epps, of Uniontown, left those who knew and loved him with a legacy of love and cherished memories Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born January 27, 1955, to the late Katherine J. Greer Epps and William O. Epps, Sr., he was the fifth of eight siblings.
Tracy was a 1973 graduate of the former German Township High School, where he excelled as a member of the basketball team. Following graduation, Tracy attended Penn State University. Upon leaving Penn State, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of sergeant.
After honorably serving his country for five years, Tracy embarked on a career in public transit, working first as an operator for the WVU monorail system and later as a rail operator for the Southeastern Public Transportation System (S.E.P.T.A) in Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce A. Grant and Denise G. Epps; as well as brother, Torrean D. Epps.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Ardeth Epps Gilmore of Uniontown; brothers, William O. Epps, Jr. (Carolyn) of Newport News, Va., Spencer D. Epps (Ruth) of Adah/Uniontown, and Paul R. Epps (Dorothea) of Butler; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where the viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of service, officiated by the Rev. William O. Epps, Jr., Saturday, August 20. Internment, with full military honors, will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
