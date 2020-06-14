Charleroi
Tracy Poskon Day, 50, of Charleroi, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A daughter of the late Jennifer Fisher Poskon and Chester (Dixie) Poskon, who survives and resides in McClellantown, she was born in Brownsville September 26, 1969.
Formerly of Daisytown, Tracy had been a resident of Charleroi since 1997. She was a member of Saint Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vernon.
Tracy spent several years as the C.F.D. soccer coach and was currently the assistant coach of the Charleroi Area High School Girls' Soccer team. She was a devoted hockey mom throughout all of her son, Justin's, hockey years.
Tracy was employed as a substitute teacher for Charleroi Area School District and had spent 26 years as a lab technician for PACE Analytical until the pandemic forced its closure.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Tim Day; children Justin Day and Jessica Day, both at home; her mother in-law, Marijo Day of Belle Vernon; brother in-law and sister in-law Ken and Rachelle Day of Belle Vernon; niece and nephew Chad Day and Hannah Day, both of Belle Vernon; and her dog, Max.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her father in-law, David Day in 2011.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300.
www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Face masks are required in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, with Father Joel S. Boco as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.
