Dunbar
Travis Ray Perryman, 31, of Dunbar, died Monday, September 6, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 30, 1990, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Harry Ronald Perryman and Jacqueline Diana Giles Perryman.
Trav was a proud coal miner who worked for Consol Energy, Bailey Mine.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Alexandria “Allie” Jean Bryson; their beloved fur babies, Jackson and Denver; brother, Cyle Douglas Perryman and fiancee Charity Conroy; nephews, Hunter and Kayden; mother-in-law, Janet Sines and niece, Emmy Wiltrout; father-in-law, William and Carla Bryson; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many loving friends.
He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 12 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 12, and 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Monday, September 13, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.