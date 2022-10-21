Oak Ridge
May 5, 2004 -
October 7, 2022
Tristan Jacob Burd, 18, of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Lee Residence Hall on the campus of North Carolina State University.
Tristan was born May 5, 2004 in Cleveland, Miss. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwest Guilford High School June 2022. He was a chemistry major at North Carolina State University.
He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, a thoughtful friend and a brilliant student. He will be forever in our hearts.
Tristan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Rita Montano.
He is survived by his loving parents, Tony and Marybeth; brother, Caleb of Oak Ridge; grandparents, Don and Vicki Burd, and Don and Eileen Gmitter; uncles and aunts, Don and Teresa Burd, Scott and Laura Burd, Tammy and Cory Becker, Don and Wendy Gmitter, and Mike Gmitter; and cousins, Shelby and Lily Burd, Courtney and Chris Schatz, Hunter Becker, Brayden and Kiptyn Gmitter.
A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. A reception followed in the church Fellowship Hall.
A memorial option will be announced at a later date.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
