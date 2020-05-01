Brownsville
Staff Sergeant (SSG) Troy O. Stiner has been called to his last duty assignment. He was called home on April 22, 2020. Troy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 15, 1982 to Cynthis (Stiner) Walters and Reese Gowens, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Darlene "Mum" Stiner; his brother, Reese L. Gowens, Jr.; his great grandparents Harry and Helen June Stiner, Sr.; and Elsworth and Gladys Dillinger; uncle, William T. Stiner.
Troy is survived by his grandfather, Harry F. Stiner, Jr., aka "Paw" and grandma June of Filbert; mother and step-dad, Cindy and Keith Walters of Uniontown; father, Reese L. Gowens, Jr. of North Carolina; sister, Krystal Syed of Uniontown; brothers, Christopher Campfield, Dominique Gowens and sister, Danielle Gowens, all of North Carolina; extended family. Lolly & Laurie (Chapel) of Filbert, Joyce, Bryan, Josh, Kandi, and Danny Gildea, all of Brownsville; Amanda Plemmons of Missouri; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his Military Families. He will be greatly missed by all.
Troy was a 2001 graduate from the Brownsville Area School District. From there, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served 19 1/2 years. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq, with his best friend and service dog, Ruby. Troy enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and family.
Due to the current circumstances, Funeral Services will be private for Family Only. The services will be officiated by Pastor Douglas Wright. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem, PA. www.dearthfh.com
