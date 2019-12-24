Coal Center
Trudy Lynn Ellsworth, 54, of Coal Center, died peacefully, Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Monongahela November 25, 1965.
Trudy was a member of the United Christian Church in Coal Center. She loved cooking and enjoyed watching cooking shows and soap operas, and she loved to rescue animals. She was truly a loving wife, mother and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, George T. Ellsworth; daughter, Jessica L. Ellsworth; mother and stepfather, Ella (Elliott) Yonko Ailes and William Ailes; brothers, William R. (Suzanne) Ailes Jr. and Edward Yonko; nephew, Timmy Yonko; as well as numerous pets.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Yonko; and brother, Timothy James Yonko.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday at 11 a.m. in the United Christian Church, 499 Malden Drive, Coal Center for a Funeral Service with Pastor Amory Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
