Daisytown
Tschaka Budda Stafford, 45, of Daisytown, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela.
Tschaka was born on September 5, 1976, in Harlem, New York, the son of Frank C. Stafford and Jean Felder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Anthony Stafford, Andre Robinson, Frank Stafford, Charmaine Stafford, and Michelle Stafford; aunts and uncles, Joan Rickert, Pernell Nelson, Earnest Felder, Tommy Felder and Leon Felder Jr.
Tschaka was a member of the Boys Choir of Harlem, the owner of Chop N Squeeze, he coached Coast 2 Coast Basketball, and he was known as "Thirty Something" for playing basketball in Harlem.
He is survived by his wife, Shareese Flores Stafford; his children, Davante, Carmen, Jelani, Damani, Bryce and Baili; a granddaughter, Maeva Stafford; brother, Kevin Stafford; sister, Denise Iris Moore; aunts and uncles, Alberta (Bobo) Easter, Leola Howard and Edward Felder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
Interment is private.
