Uniontown
Turner Patrick Trimbath, 22, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
He was born June 26, 2000, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Robert Patrick Trimbath Jr. and Kristi Michelle Steele Trimbath.
Turner never walked or talked. He was never able to eat any of his 22 birthday cakes. He never contemplated the meaning of life, or why his consisted of so many medical tests and procedures. But, he had a smile and a laugh that would warm any heart and light the whole universe. No one who witnessed it will ever forget.
Turner lived in his world knowing a peace and contentment many never know. He enjoyed being outdoors, water, playing with his toys, and little games those close to him learned how he played. He loved roller coasters and motorcycle rides. He especially liked his Biplane ride. He looked like the Red Barron with his goggles and his scarf blowing in the wind.
Some of Turner’s greatest joy came from watching other children play and laugh. I will forever see him standing on feeble legs, hanging on to a windowsill, looking out of the window with contentment and wonder, at a world that he never got to know nearly enough of.
One of the many gifts we received from Turner is a glimpse of what is good in our world - of the many people and organizations who come to help and dedicate their time and love to those who need it. There have been too many to list here, but, we are eternally grateful for all of you. You are a blessing to our society.
Special thanks to his home nurses, Laura, Holly and Carrie; and to the staff and residents of Mount Macrina Manor, for the time you devoted to caring for Turner and helping our family.
Turner was a pure soul who was entrusted to our care. We hope he found us worthy of the task, could see how proud we are of him, and knows how much we love and miss him. Rest in peace Turner.....
In addition to his parents, Turner is survived by his stepmom, Natalie Allen; siblings, Michelle Trimbath, Matti Trimbath and Robert Trimbath III; his grandparents, Pat (Ann) Trimbath and Leon (Bev “Priss”) Perrigo; aunts and uncles, Paul (Monica) Trimbath and Lynn Trimbath; as well as many cousins.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Ranch Road, Dunbar, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan, celebrant.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or, on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Turner’s name, be made to any of the following: Mt. Macrina Manor; 520 W. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; Make-A- Wish Foundation; 707 Grant Street #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, One Children’s Hospital Way, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224; Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716; NINDS (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke), P.O. Box 5801, Bethesda, MD 20824; or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.
