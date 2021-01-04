Vanderbilt
Twila J. Fulton Williams, 89, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Michael Lewis and Douglas Lewis; siblings, Ronald Fulton and Dorothy Griffin.
Twila is survived by her children, Teena Miller, her husband Dan and Gregory Lewis; she is also survived by three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
As per Twila's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.