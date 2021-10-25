Nemacolin
Twila Jean Moore, 55, of Nemacolin, passed away October 19th, 2021 at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Friends and family will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, in Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday, October 25th and 26th, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday the 27th, with Pastor David Corob and Pastor Kevin Leadbeater officiating.
Following the service there will be a peace meal at Point Marion Apostolic Church.
