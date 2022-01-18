Uniontown
Twila Landman DeCarlo, 76 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, the hour of service with Pastor Peter Malik officiating in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA on Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Twila be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America 1113 Main Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215-2407 or the Wounded Warrior Project 600 River Avenue Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
