Uniontown
Twila Landman DeCarlo, 76 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022.
She was born November 20, 1945, in Confluence, a daughter of the late Playford Landman and Josephine Shimko Landman.
Twila graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. During her teaching career she had been employed at Brentwood High School and later with the Uniontown Area School District.
Twila was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Sigma Kappa Sorority and the Concordia Circle.
She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved and enjoyed every moment she spent with her grandchildren. Twila enjoyed a lasting relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Surviving are her husband, Franklin Darrell DeCarlo; son, Darren DeCarlo of Uniontown; daughter, Durell DeCarlo and husband Aaron Scott of Farmington; three grandchildren, Dominic and Arrington Scott and Madeline DeCarlo; sisters, Sharon Jenkins of Markleysburg, and Josephine Wright of Morgantown, W.Va.; and brother, Leman Wright and wife Arlene of S,C.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, the hour of service with Pastor Peter Malik officiating in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA on Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Twila be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America 1113 Main Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215-2407 or the Wounded Warrior Project 600 River Avenue Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
