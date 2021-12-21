Rostraver Township
Tyber Joseph Lustig, was born in Long Beach, Calif., on October 9, 1991, grew up in Rostraver Township, and passed away in San Diego, Calif., on December 12, 2021, at the age of 30.
He was proceeded in death by grandparents, Robert and Barbera Tyber; grandfather, Joseph Lustig; uncle, Robert E. Lustig; and aunt, Joy Sangerman Lustig.
Tyber is survived by his mother, Sherry Lustig; father, Jay Lustig; brother, Bo Lustig; sister, Jennifer (Bradley) Lustig; grandmother, Ida Lustig; uncles, Regis and Gary Tyber; aunts, Gerri and Linda Tyber; cousins, Jason Sangerman, Lindsay (Gordon) Tyber, Lauren Tyber; and his much beloved dog, Deja Vu.
Tyber was a very early talker at 9 months of age, and never stopped talking until his early passing.
He loved playing all sports, most notably golf. First picking up a club at age 2, he went on to become only one of two junior golfers to win their age bracket at the PA state level to qualify for the US Kids World Championships three years in a row, with the only other being his younger brother Bo.
At the 2003 US Kids World Championship, he not only won his age group's Chipping Championship, but his score was the best among all 500 world class contestants, which included several current day PGA Tour players.
In 2005, he won the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Boys Championship, and narrowly missed going back to back the following year by losing in a playoff. He started for the Belle Vernon Area High School Varsity Golf Team as a Freshman, qualified twice for the state's PIAA High School Championship, and won the Section Championship his senior year.
The Thanksgiving Day before his passing, he spoke for hours about his plans to open up his own barber shop, as he was several months away from getting his license. He wanted it to be decked out with all the latest technology and sound systems. He wanted his customers to look forward to coming in and having a great time getting their hair cut.
Throughout his life, he loved to talk (with his booming voice) and make people laugh. His dream was to do something special. In his honor, the TYBER LUSTIG FOUNDATION is being established to become the leader in promoting causes for the greater good. This will not be your typical passive nonprofit organization. In keeping with his personality, his foundation will seek to improve the lives of everyone by LOUDLY calling out "BS" wherever it sees it. The primary emphasis, but not the sole one, will be helping young adults cope with the painful obstacles of growing up. More broadly, its goal is to bring COMMON SENSE back in vogue.
Tyber was voted "Most Likely to be Late," in High School. Sadly, but in typical Tyber fashion, he had to prove everyone wrong by showing up 60 years too early for his own funeral.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon. 724-929-5300 www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com A blessing service will be in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with Rev. Michael Crookston as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Monessen.
