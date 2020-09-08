Smithfield
Tyler Charles Swenglish, 26 of Smithfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born March 7, 1994, Tyler was a kind and thoughtful man who loved life and always brought a smile to everyone he met. He was loved and adored by his family and friends and devoted to his faith with God.
Preceding him in death were his great grandmother, Hazel Smith; grandparents, AnnaBelle and Harry W. Burd Sr., and Charles L. Swenglish.
Left to cherish his memory are parents, Darla Burd Swenglish and Carl Robin Swenglish; sister, Courtney Swenglish Magerko; brother-in-law, Jacob Magerko; nephew and godson, Jakobe Magerko; and grandmother, Catherine Smith Swenglish.
In addition to his immediate family are his aunts and uncles, Harry "Woody" and Barb Burd, Mark and Cathy Bryner, Charles C. and Marian Swenglish, Curt and Cindy Swenglish, and many loving cousins and friends, including best friend Brandon Swaney.
Tyler was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Footedale, PA, and served as an altar server at St. Mary's Parish In Leckrone, PA. He was employed at the family business, Charles L. Swenglish and Sons with his Dad, Uncle Chuck, Uncle Curt, and cousin Ethan. An Albert Gallatin 2012 graduate, Tyler was a pitcher on the varsity baseball team where he made All County. He enjoyed many sports, playing guitar with his Dad, and loved music and dancing.
Services are private for the immediate family with Father William Berkey and Pastor Terry Collins officiating the services. All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON,PA.
Friends and family are invited to gather at the Sansom Chapel Cemetery in Farmington, PA at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday September 8th.
A celebration of Tyler's life will be held at the Wharton Township Municipal Park immediately to follow. All are welcome to join.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, care of Taylor Bryner at 217 Chalkhill-Ohiopyle Road Ohiopyle PA 15470.
