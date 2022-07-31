Point Marion
Tyler Jacob Durst, 29, of Point Marion, passed away as a result of an auto accident Thursday, July 28, 2022.
He was born June 13, 1993, in Uniontown, a son of Shae Konkus and Barbara Durst Walters.
His greatest joy was his daughter, Tali. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and hanging out with his family and friends. He had a big heart and a great smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Barbara and Asa Walters, Shae and Candy Konkus; daughter, Tali Jay Durst; and brothers, Brian Gray, Tristan Durst, Taylor Guthrie, Jesse Guthrie, Asa Walters III and Dakota Walters.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 1, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Tuesday, August 2, with the Rev. Vincent Winfrey officiating.
Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.