Brownsville
As the Heavenly Choir sang on May 2, 2021, He'll understand and say well done, Tyrone Smith, 50, of Brownsville, responding, I surrender all. He was a son of the late Patricia Smith and Frank.
As a well loved song bird, Tyrone has sang in almost every church in the Valley for weddings and funerals. Ty's gift to the world was his love of praise to King Jesus. He was a lifelong member of Mt Zion AME Church of Brownsville and had served in almost everything except pastor. Ty's ministry was singing and uplifting God's people. Brother Tyrone was a well loved member of the Dunlop Lodge #214, I.B.P.O. Elks of the World, Brownsville, where he served as secretary and treasurer. Tyrone walked in the shadows of great people and now we walk in his shadow.
Tyrone is survived by two brothers, Alfred and Leslie; aunt, LaVerne Smith (Allen Young) of Monessen; and uncle, Richard A. (Veronica J. "Chick") Smith of Annapolis, Md.; special cousin, Erving Smith; godchildren, Chavela Poole, La'Ticia Smith and Zoe Davis. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with the service starting at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion AME Church, 214 Cadwallader Street, Brownsville, with Rev. Carl Kemp, pastor. A final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, Funeral Director, 724-379-5420.
