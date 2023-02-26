LaBelle
Ursula Colleen Markish, 70, of LaBelle, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
She was born June 10, 1952, in Knoxville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Richard and Joyce Ault Sutton.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Sutton.
She is survived by her husband, George B. "Sonny" Markish; her loving sisters, Karen (Herschell) Walters, Sharon Sutton, Melanie (Harry) Johnson, Theresa (Frank) Johnson; and brothers, Dick (Kay) Sutton and John Sutton; special cousin, Joanne Tassone; her second mother, Tina Pitek; stepchildren, Cheryl (Dennis) Karol, Jeff (Valerie) Markish and Michael Mucy; and stepgrandchild, Jessica Crescini.
Funeral services are private for the immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.